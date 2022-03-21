Sixteen months after the November 2020 presidential election, which led to Capitol controversies over how Wisconsin’s votes were cast and counted and Republican legislators’ moves to investigate that vote and rewrite election laws, it’s a fair question:
When I next vote—in the April 5 general election, Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 general election—what changes can I expect?
The answer might surprise you.
There’s just one change: You won’t be able to leave your absentee ballot in an unstaffed drop box before the April 5 election. And whether unstaffed drop boxes can be used in August and November elections will be decided by the state Supreme Court.
Really?
All that Capitol drama—the rallies, finger-pointing and insults, the Republican legislators insisting there was fraud in President Joe Biden’s 20,600-vote win over President Donald Trump and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vowing to “preserve democracy” with vetoes—resulted in no major changes in how I vote in person or absentee?
Yes.
Evers has vetoed—and will continue vetoing—all the election-law changes passed by Republicans who control the Legislature.
Among the casualties is one change many state and local officials support: Allowing the counting of absentee ballots before polls close at 8 p.m. The current law, which resulted in overnight dumps of voting totals in big cities, helped fuel the “Stop the Steal” conspiracies of Trump supporters.
The inability to find a compromise that would allow the early counting of absentee ballots shows the level of distrust between state leaders up for reelection on Nov. 8. Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu all will be on the November ballot.
Last week, Vos told Trump supporters that Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College ballots cast for Biden cannot be revoked.
“The Constitution and my oath that I took as an elected official does not allow me to decertify any election, whether I want to or not,” Vos said. “That’s not going to happen.”
However, Vos added, “I think there was widespread fraud” in Wisconsin’s vote for president, although lawsuits, audits and investigations found no such thing.
The last batch of Republican bills Evers has promised to veto would:
- Prohibit anyone other than the voter, an immediate family member or a legal guardian from returning an absentee ballot.
- Bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot envelope.
- Require voters to provide a copy of a photo ID every time they request an absentee ballot.
- Give the Legislature control over guidance delivered to local election clerks by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
- Limit voters who can identify as “indefinitely confined.”
Every Republican change was “devised without any Democratic support or with any discussion with nonpartisan voting rights groups,” said Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin.
Republicans passed those changes “to try to gain even further partisan advantage in future elections and to appease their far-right, conspiracy-theory driven, 2020 election deniers who—while not a majority in the GOP—most certainly drive the Republican agenda and are far more outspoken and active than the few Republicans willing to speak the truth,” Heck added.
Heck noted that two leading Republicans who have said there was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election—Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke and state Sen. Kathy Bernier, a former Chippewa County clerk—are leaving the Legislature.
This month’s Marquette University Law School poll asked respondents about their confidence in Wisconsin’s 2020 vote for president.
“Among all registered voters, 67% are very or somewhat confident the votes were accurately cast and counted in the 2020 election, while 31% are not too or not at all confident,” said pollster Charles Franklin, who added:
“There has been a decline in skepticism among Republicans since August 2021, while independents who lean Republican have remained evenly split.
“Independents who do not lean to a party became more skeptical of the election between August and October”—when their confidence fell from 79% to 55%—“and then changed little in February.”