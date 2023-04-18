Republican legislators who got voters to amend the state Constitution five times in the last 12 years are being asked to use that process again to preserve the major policy changes they enacted with former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

A plea to enshrine Republican-passed laws in the Constitution was one option suggested in the wake of two Democratic victories that moved the public-policy goalposts away from conservatives: the re-election of Gov. Tony Evers in November and the April 4 win of liberal Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

