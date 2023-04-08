Legislators and Gov. Tony Evers may want to use a sliver of the budget surplus to hire an experienced family counseling therapist for the state Supreme Court’s next term.

Tuesday’s most expensive judicial election in the nation’s history brought out the worst in all parties. The term “collegial” will not apply when the winner of that election - Milwaukee Court Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz - joins the seven-member court in August.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

