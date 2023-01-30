Now that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature have hit the lottery - with a record $7.1 billion budget surplus by mid-year - get ready for six months of Capitol infighting over how much of that surplus to spend, and on what programs.

The first weeks of rhetoric - inaugural speeches by all those elected officials and the governor’s State of the State address and GOP reactions to it - have already framed the subjects of those fights.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

