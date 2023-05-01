The debate over what famous UW-Madison alum Matt Desmond calls “scarcity diversion” will start in the Capitol when legislators begin drafting the next two-year state budget.

Desmond, the Princeton University sociologist whose two books — Poverty, by America, and Evicted — are national best-sellers, earned a doctorate from UW-Madison in 2010.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

