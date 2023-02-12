Start with reviewing the context, since it is almost as important as the conclusion.

It was the most extensive hand recount of ballots in state history. Local clerks checked 222,075 ballots - or about one out of every 12 - cast in the November election against totals their voting machines had recorded only three months ago.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you