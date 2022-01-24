Republican legislators who want to stop voters from putting their absentee ballots in drop boxes before elections might want to consider how many of those boxes were used in communities that overwhelmingly vote for Republicans.
A conservative law firm recently got a Waukesha County judge to declare drop boxes illegal except in narrow circumstances, although the decision will be appealed. And Republicans on a joint legislative committee led by state Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, also gave the Wisconsin Elections Commission 30 days to draft a drop-box rule so the same committee could later block it.
Republicans objected to drop boxes used in Democratic strongholds like Milwaukee and Madison before the 2020 presidential elections—turnouts that helped Democrat Joe Biden beat former Republican President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.
But drop boxes were also used in Republican strongholds.
- The village of Oostburg, home of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu used a drop box. Oostburg voters favored Trump over Biden by more than a four to one margin, 1,599-357.
- Voters in Chilton, a city in
- Calumet County also represented by LaMahieu, backed Trump 1,236-705.
- Drop boxes were also used in the village of Menomonee Falls, home of Rep. Janet Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections who has been critical of how the presidential election was run in Wisconsin and who is waiting for changes in election laws to be recommended from the investigation of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Menomonee Falls voters backed Trump, 13,882-11,077.
- Drop boxes were used in two Waukesha County cities represented by Senate Republicans. In the city of New Berlin, part of the district of Republican Sen. Julian Bradley, Trump won 15,994-11,350. In Brookfield, represented by Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga, Trump won 14,807-12,462.
- Voters in the town of Lake Holcomb, a Chippewa County community represented by Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier, chairman of the Senate’s elections committee, backed Trump by a 451-167 margin.
Before the November 2020 presidential election, the elections commission issued guidelines for local clerks that allowed them to set up secure drop boxes for voters who wanted to drop off their absentee ballots instead of risking COVID-19 infection by standing in lines on Election Day.
Clerks then set up a record of more than 500 drop boxes statewide. Rock County cities that used drop boxes included Janesville, Beloit and Evansville.
But Senate Republicans, Nass chief among them, want to eliminate or restrict drop boxes, saying state law doesn’t specifically allow them. Many of the drop boxes are tamper-proof, monitored electronically and are in or just outside public buildings. Illinois is the only neighboring state that also allows drops boxes.
The elections commission “must now either issue emergency rules within 30 days or cease issuing their guidance on absentee ballot drop boxes and the correction of errors/omission on absentee ballots,” said Nass, co-chairman of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules.
Elections commission rules could then be blocked by that committee.
Democrats say the lawsuit to end drop boxes, brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and that Nass’ moves are efforts to lower voter turnout.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren’s ruling resulted from a suit “brought by Republican operatives (and) is an attack on our freedom to vote,” said State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler.
Wikler called drop boxes “easy and accessible” and added “Drop boxes are not new, but they became more widely used than ever in 2020 when Wisconsinites were voting during the coronavirus pandemic. They remain necessary as we face new COVID variants.”
Although a state Justice Department lawyer said the elections commission only provided “guidance” to local clerks and did not tell them to use drop boxes, WILL attorney Luke Berg disagreed.
Under the commission’s interpretation, Berg said, “A shoebox on a bench would be legal for collecting ballots. Now, that’s absurd, of course, but that’s the logical consequence of the position that the commission is taking.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Bohren’s order also prevents voters from having spouses, family members, neighbors or friends drop off their absentee ballots with poll workers, a tactic Republicans call “ballot harvesting.”
Madison staged “Democracy in the Park” rallies before the 2020 presidential election.
“It’s all good and nice, but there’s no authority to do it,” Bohren said.