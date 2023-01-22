An average of 1.2 million voters cast ballots in the last three spring elections for a state Supreme Court justice - less than half of the average votes cast in the last two elections for president (3 million) and governor (2.6 million).

Democrats say boosting the April 4 turnout is why Republican legislators put a constitutional change and a non-binding advisory referendum before voters that day. Republicans hope a big turnout helps a conservative win the tie-breaking seat on the state Supreme Court, Democrats charge.

Steven Walters started covering the Capitol in 1988. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you