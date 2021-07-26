Next year will be the first election in 12 years without an incumbent lieutenant governor on the ballot.
Let’s consider what happened in the September 2010 primary for the job of being the governor’s most loyal and enthusiastic champion.
There were five Republican candidates; Rebecca Kleefisch, Rep. Brett Davis, former Rep. Robert Gerald Lorge, Superior Mayor Dave Ross and Nick Voegli.
Kleefisch won easily, becoming the running mate with her party’s candidate for governor, Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker, and served eight years as his lieutenant governor.
Kleefisch plans to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year. Her September 2010 primary win was her breakout entry into Wisconsin politics.
There were four Democrats in the September 2010 primary for lieutenant governor: State Sen. Spencer Coggs; Tom Nelson, the Outagamie County executive now running for the U.S. Senate; Henry Sanders and James Schneider.
Nelson won the low-turnout primary, becoming the running mate for the party’s candidate for governor, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. The Walker-Kleefisch team beat Barrett-Nelson by a 52-48 margin.
The job of lieutenant governor will be open next year because Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced last week that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.
Barnes, 34, won a 2018 primary to be Evers’ running mate and is the first African American lieutenant governor. He is the third high-profile Milwaukee County Democratic candidate for the Senate, joining Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and state Sen. Chris Larson.
It will be interesting to see who wants to run for lieutenant governor—whether they be legislators, local officials or from the private sector—and what campaign themes they identify. And will Evers try to recruit another African American running mate from Milwaukee?
For anyone thinking about running, a few questions and answers.
Q: Is it a good job?
A: Governor is a much better job, but if your boss trusts and has confidence in you, being lieutenant governor is a fascinating front-row seat on how state government works, including how the new $87 billion two-year state budget affects lives and partisan politics.
There is also almost full-time travel, going everywhere statewide when the governor can’t or to places you have cleared in advance with the governor’s aides, in a state car with a security detail.
Q: Why add that caveat “if your boss trusts and has confidence in you”?
A: While Evers and Barnes and Walker and Kleefisch worked well together, that hasn’t always been the case.
In 2002, the winner of the Democratic primary for governor, Attorney General Jim Doyle, didn’t want Barbara Lawton to win the primary for lieutenant governor. Doyle preferred State Sen. Kevin Shibilski of Stevens Point.
Doyle and Lawton were never close during their eight years in office.
Four-term Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and his lieutenant governor, Scott McCallum, had an even tougher relationship between 1986 and early 2001, when Thompson resigned for a Bush Administration cabinet job.
At one point, to remind McCallum of his status, Thompson’s top deputy took McCallum’s state car away.
Governors can also shrink the lieutenant governor’s public profile if they think their No. 2 is too politically ambitious.
Q: What about pay, office and staffing of the lieutenant governor?
A: The job pays about $80,680 a year and comes with a first-floor Capitol office directly below the governor’s office. There is no official residence, and the lieutenant governor has just five full-time aides to the governor’s 37.
Q: How long does a lieutenant governor hold the job?
A: The last seven have averaged about seven years in office. McCallum’s 14 years was the longest; Republican Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow, the first woman in the job when McCallum appointed her in spring 2001, had the shortest tenure because Doyle beat McCallum in the 2002 election.
Q: Do lieutenant governors get elected governor?
A: Not in Wisconsin. McCallum moved up when Thompson resigned. Former Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber moved up to governor when Patrick Lucey became ambassador to Mexico in 1977 but then lost the 1980 election to Republican Lee S. Dreyfus.
Q: Sum up what it takes to do the job well.
A: Can you articulate your political philosophy? Do you like people—friends, family members, strangers—well enough to ask them for campaign cash? Can you live with being told where to go and what to say?
If that’s you, go for it.