Two faces could symbolize the potential historic turnover in who serves in the next Legislature that convenes in January: Republican Romaine Quinn, age 31, might replace retiring Senate Democratic Leader Janet Bewley, age 70.
This is not a prediction that Quinn, a former three-term Assembly member from Barron County, will beat the Democrat on the Nov. 8 ballot in northwest Wisconsin’s 25th Senate District.
Instead, it’s an illustration of how much change in the legislative branch of state government could result from retirements, legislators choosing to seek higher office and final new legislative district boundaries to be drawn by the state Supreme Court.
The two top Senate Democrats, Bewley and Assistant Leader Janis Ringhand of Evansville, are retiring. The third-ranking Senate Democrat, Caucus Chair Jeff Smith of Eau Claire, could face a tough reelection bid in a region Republican President Donald Trump won easily in the 2020 election. Smith won his first term with 51% of the vote in 2018.
A third Senate Democrat, 20-year veteran Jon Erpenbach, is also retiring. Another, Brad Pfaff, is running for the Third Congressional District seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind. If Pfaff wins, a new senator would be elected from that LaCrosse-area district.
Two Assembly Democratic leaders—Reps. Mark Spreitzer of Beloit and Dianne Hesselbein—are seeking the Senate seats of Ringhand and Erpenbach, respectively. Two new Assembly members will be elected in their districts.
Of the 21 Senate Republicans, three are not seeking reelection: Sens. Kathy Bernier, Jerry Petrowski and Roger Roth, who is running for lieutenant governor.
A fourth GOP senator, Pat Testin, is also running for lieutenant governor. If Testin is the next lieutenant governor, a special election would pick a new senator from his Stevens Point-area district.
This year’s Senate turnover continues a trend. Of the 33 state senators, 29 have been elected since 2010.
A number of Assembly members have up-or-out fever.
Two Assembly Democrats—Reps. David Bowen and Sarah Rodriquez—are running for lieutenant governor. The incumbent, Mandela Barnes, is running for U.S. Senate.
Among Assembly Republicans, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton is running for secretary of state on a platform to give that office oversight of state elections, Rep. Timothy Ramthun is running for governor, Rep. Samantha Kerkman is running for Kenosha County executive on April 5, Rep. Jesse James is running for Petrowski’s Senate seat and Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara is running for Roth’s Senate seat.
Kerkman is the longest-serving Assembly Republican. If she is not elected county executive, she could run for an 11th term in the Legislature.
Then there are retirements. Five Assembly Republicans with a total of 62 years of legislative experience won’t seek reelection: Majority Leader Jim Steineke and Reps. Gary Tauchen, Jeremy Thiesfeldt, Mike Kuglitsch and Ken Skowronski.
The biggest surprise was Steineke, who would have been in line to be the next Assembly speaker if Speaker Robin Vos retired or sought another office.
When he announced that 12 years in the Assembly was enough, Steineke recounted his party’s decade of achievements this way:
“I’ve had a front row seat and helped accomplish some monumental reforms, including: Act 10, right-to-work legislation, prevailing wage reforms, expanding access to mental health, combating homelessness, addressing racial disparities, and rebalancing our state’s finances.”
State government expects a record $3.8 billion surplus in mid-2023—a windfall Evers and Republicans can’t agree on how to spend.
In addition to the four Assembly Democrats running for higher office—Spreitzer, Hesselbein, Bowen and Rodriquez, Rep. Beth Meyers is not seeking reelection.
The party empowered its next generation of Assembly leaders this year.
At the start of the 2021-22 session, the two top Assembly Democratic leaders’ average age was 48. When the 2023-24 session begins in January, that average age will be 26.
In a WisconsinEye interview, Assembly Democratic Leader Greta Neubauer said her party’s top campaign issues are ”economic security” for Wisconsin residents struggling financially to recover from the pandemic, more state aid for K-12 schools and colleges and universities, and giving more residents access to health care by leveraging federal dollars to expand Medicaid to more middle-class residents.
The Legislature’s first LGBTQ leader, Neubauer, who is 30, said she “didn’t talk about” her personal life when she ran for the Assembly in 2018. Now, “It’s very important for people in leadership positions to talk about this.”