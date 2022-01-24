Wisconsinites, like many Americans, are sitting at a precipice. We value our freedom to have a say in decisions that affect our lives. Yet as I write this, a right-wing faction in the U.S. Senate continues to stand in the way of taking action needed to ensure our votes are counted, the results of our elections are respected and our voices are heard by those we entrust to govern in our name.
Last week, Republicans, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, voted against the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a piece of legislation that would set national standards to protect early voting, allow for same-day voter registration and expand automatic voter registration. It would safeguard our elections from foreign interference, and make the polls more easily accessible to voters with disabilities and voters of color.
Essentially, it would protect our freedom to vote, a freedom that most of us already agree we should have, making it seem almost ludicrous that the act even spurred debate, much less the lockstep opposition of every single Republican senator.
We deserve leaders who will fight to prevent partisan politicians from sabotaging the results of our elections and ensure that every eligible voter can freely and safely cast a ballot and that their ballot will be counted and that their concerns will be met.
Unfortunately, there are still some politicians who want to pick and choose whose votes count, and there are others who clearly need more convincing.
Johnson, for example, took to social media this week to question the need for freedom-to-vote legislation, asking his followers to “identify one person who recently wanted to vote who couldn’t.”
Seeing as 23,000 absentee ballots in Wisconsin were rejected in 2020, I don’t think he really wants to hear the answer to that.
On the other hand, our state’s Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin proved that she understands her duty to vote for the will of the people, saying on the record last week that the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act would be an important tool for Wisconsinites and all Americans.
Like I said: We sit at a precipice.
Last week’s vote was not the outcome we wanted. But we have shown throughout our history, from the fight for civil rights to making our voices heard in record numbers this past election, that when we come together and demand action, we can prevail.
Now more than ever we must keep up the pressure on those elected officials threatening to diminish our freedom to vote and remind those in favor of it that we stand behind them because for democracy to work for all of us, it must include us all. Right now, it doesn’t.
We deserve action guaranteeing the freedom to vote is for everyone, without exception; bringing down the barriers erected to silence Black, Indigenous, young and new Americans; and ensuring equal voice in the decisions that affect our lives. Our elected officials should want that just as much as we do.
Contact your elected leaders in Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin today, and let them know we’re still fighting for our freedom to vote.