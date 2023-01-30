An exhausted mother of four brought in her youngest child, not even 6 months old, to the doctor’s office where I was working for a barking, unending cough. The baby struggled to catch her breath and threw up her milk as she cried. Her test was positive for respiratory syncytial virus, and her mother, who was also now sick, wondered aloud about how she would be able to take time off from work.

When I lived in Missouri, I worked at a pediatric clinic, and such situations were not uncommon. Parents would bring their children to the clinic for RSV testing, often after a day care outbreak, and stay home from work or rely on other family members — if they were lucky — to care for their sick children. My experience at the clinic taught me that access to affordable child care is more than a concern for families — it is a public health issue that needs to be a bigger priority.

Lahari Vuppaladhadiam is a medical student at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and co-editor-in-chief of the Pritzker Health Policy Review.

