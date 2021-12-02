Recently, a former employee of Deutsche Bank hit the jackpot. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded this publicly unnamed whistleblower almost $200 million for supplying “specific, credible and timely original information” that aided the agency in its investigation into the illegal rigging of inter-bank interest rates. This was the largest whistleblower payment in history.
The former bank employee now joins a select group of whistleblowers who not only spoke out and were heard by the authorities, but also were rewarded handsomely for their effort. The system worked this time, but far more often those who attempt to blow the whistle are ignored, silenced and punished.
West Point graduate and Gulf War veteran John Kopchinski is also a member of this group. Although he ultimately received $51.5 million for informing authorities about illegal sales practices at Pfizer, Kopchinski’s road to fortune was anything but easy.
Working as a sales rep at the pharmaceutical behemoth, he had become increasingly uneasy about how Pfizer pushed him to get doctors to prescribe the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug Bextra for unapproved uses and allegedly at ever higher doses. Kopchinski had tried to alert his superiors about bad practices, but was frustrated that the “ethical line kept moving.” He even lost his $125,000-a-year job. And over the course of the six-year legal battle, he almost entirely depleted his retirement savings.
Whistleblowing is not for the faint-hearted. For every Kopchinski, there may be tens of thousands of disgruntled employees who never see justice, let alone compensation for their costs. Brave employees who do speak out can face tremendous repercussions. They risk being demoted, fired or forced to quit under duress.
Facing such daunting obstacles, it is unlikely that employees become whistleblowers for personal profit. Some may do it for practical reasons, for instance in the hope that they will avoid being prosecuted themselves. Others, like Kopchinski, may simply wish to see justice and make things right. They want the company to end its illegal and damaging practices. In theory, blowing the whistle should help prevent further wrongdoing.
Unfortunately, there is very little evidence that whistleblowing is effective. A study of the whistleblower provisions in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the 2002 law adopted to prevent corporate and accounting scandals in the wake of what happened at Enron and WorldCom, concluded that whistleblowers did not help uncover the vast corporate fraud that resulted in the 2008 financial crisis.
To fix corporate misconduct, we need to look beyond the rare successes of the few whistleblowers who got payouts and media attention. Employees have a crucial role to play, as they have the best view of what happens inside corporate America. But they can only do so if they are empowered within their organizations to call out misbehavior when they see it, even when it concerns powerful executives, key sources of income and deviant behavior that has come to be accepted internally.
Whistleblowing is one way to attack corporate malfeasance. It can help protect our environment and avert the next Deepwater Horizon oil spill or Volkswagen emissions scandal. And it can defend our privacy and democratic institutions from major tech companies. But for it to succeed, all employees must know that they can come forward without facing retribution and that their reports can lead to real change.