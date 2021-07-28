The pandemic is worsening and the delta variant is so infectious, we are told, that we need to return to COVID-19 restrictions—even for fully vaccinated Americans. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its previous guidance and recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in certain circumstances. Parents are bracing for a new push from teachers’ unions to delay school reopenings in the fall.
This is absurd. While it is tragic that some unvaccinated Americans are suffering, for the vaccinated, the pandemic is over. The rise in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated poses no serious threat to those who have been immunized.
The data is clear: According to the CDC, as of July 19, a grand total of 4,072 vaccinated Americans had been hospitalized with symptomatic breakthrough infections out of more than 161 million who have been fully vaccinated. That is a breakthrough hospitalization rate of less than 0.003%. Better still, of those hospitalized, only 849 have died of COVID-19. That means the death rate from those breakthrough infections is 0.0005%.
To put that in perspective, your chance of dying from a lightning strike is .0007%, and your chance of dying from a seasonal flu is 0.1%. If you’re vaccinated, you have a much greater chance of dying from a hornet, wasp or bee string, a dog attack, a car crash, drowning, sunstroke or choking on food.
The vast majority of those who do become seriously ill from breakthrough infections are older or have underlying conditions. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the median age of those hospitalized with breakthrough infections is 74. An Israeli study of patients hospitalized with breakthrough infections found that only 4% had no comorbidities. The rest had preexisting illnesses that predisposed them to severe COVID-19.
What this means is that for otherwise healthy vaccinated people—and those who have natural immunity from previous infection—the chance of dying of COVID-19 is close to zero.
The same is true for unvaccinated children. A research team at Johns Hopkins led by Makary looked at 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with COVID-19 and found a mortality rate of zero among children without a preexisting medical condition.
The fact is children are at extremely low risk from COVID-19. And this much is certain: Teachers who are vaccinated and otherwise healthy face no serious risk from their unvaccinated students. But with the surge caused by the delta variant expected to peak in late August or early September, expect the teacher unions to demand that schools stay closed until young children are vaccinated.
Sorry, but there is no justification whatsoever not to open schools or to require that children wear masks or be vaccinated to return to the classroom. And there is no justification to mandate that vaccinated Americans wear masks or to reimpose any restrictions on the everyday activities of residents who have either natural or vaccinated immunity.
We should encourage unvaccinated Americans to get immunized for their own sakes. Over 99% of deaths occur today in unvaccinated people. These deaths are tragic because they are almost entirely preventable. Anyone in the U.S. who wants a vaccination can now get it.
But for the rest of us, the vaccines have turned COVID-19 from a mortal threat into something little more dangerous than the common cold.
That battle has been won. We might need boosters down the line. And if new variants emerge, mRNA technology can quickly be adapted to target and defeat them. The period when we were defenseless against the virus is over. It’s time to live our lives again.