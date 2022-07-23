WASHINGTON

The New York Times is trolling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, for not doing more to restrict abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "A culture warrior goes quiet: DeSantis Dodges Questions on Abortion Plans" the headline blared. "While other Republican leaders vowed to charge ahead with new restrictions -- or near-total bans," the story said, "DeSantis offered only a vague promise to 'work to expand pro-life protections.' "

Marc A. Thiessen is columnist for The Washington Post

