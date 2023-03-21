I’m proud of my well-rounded work experience and had my share of great managers. My best boss, but toughest one, was my dad.
Dad taught me how to pour concrete at a young age and I still love to pour once in a while. I’ve always considered it art — mainly because I’m not an artist. Outside of “art,” I worked in retail and at the roller rink prior to jumping into cubicle life.
Those bosses — managers who I remember most — are ones who “managed from the floor” versus from their desks. Great managers are ones who don’t micromanage, but are shoulder-to-shoulder in support versus sitting behind the desk writing or typing out orders.
I’m thinking of my former managers because we are ready to welcome our new city manager, Kevin Lahner, to Bower City. Kevin has led the city of Waukesha since 2015 and based on his resume he’s done a great job. As he walks into City Hall on day one I’m certain HR will have a comprehensive onboarding. Outside of City Hall? Kevin, I have a few suggestions for you to get to know your 60,000-plus newest friends in Janesville.
Go where the people go. Scheduling listening sessions are great, right? Not in Janesville. I’ve been to a handful and that’s all you’re going to get…a handful of people. I’m certain we are a bit different than your friends in Waukesha. Janesville residents open up when you’re where we are. That means getting out from behind your desk and having breakfast at a wonderful local establishment. I also suggest blocking out your noontime occasionally to visit a lunch counter. Get shoulder to shoulder with us. Trust me, you’ll get to know us quickly.
Find balance — A few hours into your new role I’m pretty confident you’ll get a call from Forward Janesville and other business organizations in town. Those are powerful entities within our city but they aren’t the only ones who drive Janesville. We have dozens of service and charitable groups in town that are key and critical to our success. There’s a strong religious connection with many churches and denominations. There may be times when certain groups will dominate your schedule. Try not to let them overwhelm your time and be sure to get to know the heartbeat of the city.
Cultivate relationships — I suppose this goes with my first two suggestions but cultivating relationships is key. We have great people in Janesville. Long-time residents, recent welcomes and everything in-between. Smile, shake hands and get to know us. Not in a politician way, but a genuine way. Stop down with your family and listen to tunes at Music at the Marv, take in the best ski show in the world at Traxler Park with our Rock Aqua Jays. Next winter, head down to the ice rink with your family and take in a Jets game. This is where you’ll get to meet “us.”
Those are just a few suggestions. All the best to you in your new role. I hope the upcoming transition is a smooth one and that you find Janesville to be “home.”