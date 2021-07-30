I have a confession to make: I’m a little jealous of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
I realized this Monday as I watched him, dressed in an impeccable blue suit, and scowling and pointing at no one in particular as he laid into the “right-wing echo chamber” and the millions of Americans who have yet to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“It’s a choice to live with this virus, and with all due respect, you don’t have the choice to go out and drink and drive and put everybody else’s lives at risk,” he declared during a news conference in Alameda County. “That’s the equivalent of this moment with the deadliness and efficiency of the delta (variant). You’re putting other people’s, innocent people’s lives at risk.”
I wish I could summon such righteous rage—the same sort I’ve seen from so many vaccinated white people lately as infections and hospitalizations have increased and as mask mandates have returned.
Alas, things are more complicated when you’re Black.
As someone who got vaccinated as soon as I had the chance, I’m frustrated, too. But when talking to my unvaccinated relatives about COVID-19, I have no choice but to consider the systemic racism that has long pervaded this country, and how it has resulted in deep distrust of the health care system, government agencies and most institutions, including legit media organizations.
Likewise, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey can apparently wash her hands of the millions of unvaccinated people in her state because they lack “common sense” and “are letting us down”—a statement that earned praise from another white person, President Joe Biden.
But such judgment is a luxury I don’t have. I can’t point to Fox News as the reason that my relatives won’t get vaccinated, as I’ve heard many white liberals say of their estranged relatives in red states. What Tucker Carlson lies about every weeknight has no bearing on why millions of mostly left-leaning Black Americans remain unvaccinated.
I also can’t merely write off fearful Black people as lacking common sense when I know that their personal experience has taught them to be suspicious of authority. Not when I know that, decades after the Tuskegee syphilis study, Black Americans still don’t receive medical care on par with white Americans. Disparities abound in everything from maternal death rates to the treatment of chronic pain.
All of this makes for an uncomfortable place to be as a vaccinated Black person at a time when Black people are both dying of COVID-19 at disproportionate rates and failing to get vaccinated at disproportionate rates, putting them at high risk for contracting the rapidly spreading delta variant.
There’s an inherent white privilege in white rage at the unvaccinated.
An uncle of mine, best I can tell, is afraid of white doctors and the medical establishment, something about how they were at fault for my grandfather’s death.
Another uncle—Jerry is what we call him—has been vaccinated. He, too, is a lung cancer survivor. But he is scheduled to have surgery in a few days to unclog an artery, and he confessed his unease about getting a COVID-19 test with a swab up the nose.
He heard that the swab could get stuck in your brain and cause brain fluid to seep out of your nose. My eyes widened. He swears his late wife had some sort of brain fluid issue and the doctors wouldn’t listen.
I struggled to keep my voice even, as I explained that there was no danger in getting a COVID-19 test and the talk of brain fluid through the nose was a conspiracy theory. I told him I knew because I had just interviewed a doctor who mentioned it.
A few days after that conversation, I learned that my childhood friend and most of her family hadn’t gotten vaccinated. We all had spent more than an hour in a crowded restaurant. There wasn’t a mask in sight, even on the servers.
My cousin also is refusing to roll up her sleeve. She is convinced that the media narrative has been slanted to eliminate any negative information about the side effects. My reminder that “I am the media” also didn’t help.
I can understand the fear and distrust of institutions that have driven my family and friends to seek out fringe information. But other than a vaccine mandate, I have no clue what to do about it before it’s too late.