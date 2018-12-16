It’s time to sing—or scream.
Let’s sing.
Frosty the Traveler (to the tune of “Frosty the Snowman”)
Frosty the Traveler was a snowman on the go With a corncob pipe and a carry-on And a book by Michelle O.
Frosty the Traveler had a plane to catch that day, So he stood in line, feeling mighty fine Till he met the TSA.
He must’ve looked suspicious, ‘cause he saw the agents frown, But when he cried “Don’t touch down there!”
They began to pat him down!
Oh! Frosty the Traveler turned beet red and danced about, And the TSA, they all ran away ‘Cause the snowman freaked them out.
A red snowman freaked them out.
Thumpety thump thump, thumpety thump thump, Agents everywhere!
Thumpety thump thump, thumpety thump thump, Hey! Don’t pat me there!
The Little Thumber Boy (to “The Little Drummer Boy”)
Come, they texted me, pa rum pum pum pum A nu-brn king 2 C, pa rum pum pum pum R finest gifts we bring, pa rum pum pum pum
2 lay b4 da King, pa rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum So 2 hnr Him, pa rum pum pum pum I use my thumb
LOL it’s fun! Pa rum pum pum pum
I M a poor boi 2, pa rum pum pum pum
I have no gift 2 bring, pa rum pum pum pum But I can txt something, pa rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum Shall I text for U, pa rum pum pum pum, Or iz that dumb?
Mary nodded, pa rum pum pum pum
Do it for OMG, pa rum pum pum pum
I did my best 4 Him, pa rum pum pum pum
I sent 8 texts 2 Him, pa rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum, rum pum pum pum Then he :)’d at me, pa rum pum pum pum Me & my thumb
Watch Every Bite (to “All Through the Night”)
Eat, my child, a plate of quinoa.
Watch every bite.
Your whole country wants you skinnier.
Watch every bite.
Salt is incapacitatin’.
Trans fat we’re not toleratin’.
Bake sales are a tool of Satan.
Watch every bite.
Eat, my child, some whole-grain pancakes.
Watch every bite.
Wash ‘em down with cream of bran flakes.
Watch every bite.
Health is good, we must remind you.
Put that bag of fries behind you.
Eat a cupcake, we will find you.
Watch every bite.
Schadenfreude Is Comin’ to Town (to “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”)
You better watch out.
You better not cry.
You better get out the vodka; here’s why:
Christmas cards are comin’ to town.
If you’re on their list,
It’s there in the mail.
You’re gonna find out who got into Yale.
Christmas cards are comin’ town.
They show whole families grinning.
They’re surfing in Cancun.
The youngest one just got straight A’s, and she starred in “Brigadoon.”
Oh! You better watch out
From under your bed.
You better get out your shredder and shred.
Christmas cards are comin’ to town.
