As a teenager, I drove the family truck to the fields, dropping off fertilizer and seed and shifting gears more than I needed, but it was fun and it’s how I learned to drive. I couldn’t wait to get my first car, a Ford Fairlane. I can’t remember the year, but that doesn’t matter.

I can’t help but think about the different times that our millennial generation is growing up in. As the Legislature develops the state budget, we legislators must keep in mind that millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are on the forefront of changing transportation trends.

According to a survey by the Wisconsin Public Research Interest Group, students on our 24 college campuses in Wisconsin said they wanted more transportation options beyond the traditional family car … although 85% want the traditional car, as well.

Seventy-five percent of students who were surveyed said it was very or somewhat important to live in a place with transportation options where they did not have to drive.

Fifty-five percent said they would be somewhat more or much more likely to stay in Wisconsin if they could live in a place where trips for work, recreation and errands did not require a car.

Eighty-five percent said it was very or somewhat important to them to avoid or reduce costs associated with having a car (you wonder how much student loan debt is on their minds).

Sixty-three percent of respondents said it was important to them to be able to use their smartphones, read, work and engage in social media while traveling.

Millennials see alternative modes of transportation as good for the environment. They also can save money on gas and avoid parking fees and difficulty parking.

A recent report by Forward Analytics raised concern that Wisconsin doesn’t have enough young people to take over jobs from baby boomers who are set to retire in 10 to 15 years. Dale Knapp, research director, says we’ve got to figure out how to turn that around and that we have to do it fairly quickly.

We have to make Wisconsin a place where our young people want to stay. It’s important to have great schools, a clean environment, an array of transportation options, short commutes and walkable communities.

We need a state budget that helps Wisconsin communities lead the way toward a multimodal future. Such cities as Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Madison, which have invested in bike trails, walking infrastructure and transit systems that connect the city, can serve as models.

They have successfully attracted young people. Other cities, such as Middleton, are beginning to do that, but they need help. The state budget would be a good place to start to get them the help they need. We need young people and families in order for Wisconsin to grow its economy.

When I began driving, the roads were not crowded, and I could shift as much as I wanted just to play around. But for most teenagers today, that doesn’t exist. Without attracting and keeping young people in Wisconsin, our businesses and communities will stagnate. Let’s remember in the budget what millennials are attracted to.

State Rep. Don Vruwink represents parts of Rock, Walworth, Jefferson, and Dane counties, including the communities of Whitewater, Milton, Edgerton, Footville, the town of Janesville, part of the village of Oregon and surrounding townships.