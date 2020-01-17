Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Occasional snow showers. High 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.