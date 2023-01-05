Inflation was the bogeyman of 2022. Here at the dawn of 2023, the big question for the U.S. economy is whether or not — and when — we'll dip into a recession this year.

In that respect, the bogeyman could become more of a friend. Look for inflation to provide an under-appreciated boost to the economy this month, and that should push out recession risk until later in the year, at the very least.

Conor Sen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is founder of Peachtree Creek Investments and may have a stake in the areas he writes about. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

