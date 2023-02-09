Turns out, my days with The Janesville Gazette are not over. I retired in 2021 after 31 years with The Gazette, most of those as a reporter.
Some of you remember me, right?
I traveled with my wife after retirement, I but mostly fell into a foggy funk. Maybe a COVID hangover? Who knows.
I wrote little. I didn’t do much except putz around my backyard, which I’m transforming into a refuge to welcome bees, butterflies, fireflies and perhaps a sprite or two. Oh, and I visited the Janesville Farmers Market to confabulate with friends.
It was difficult to answer the question I got frequently: “Keeping busy in retirement?”
Special thanks to Teresa Nguyen who dragged me, kicking and complaining, into helping her write “Tales of Adventure,” a multi-media show at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, which completed its run last weekend. Thanks, also, to all who came and offered kind comments.
And thank you, everyone who approached me after retirement to say how much you liked my writing over the years. I had no idea I was so well known.
I’ll be writing a column that will appear here about twice a month. I hope you find my thoughts worthwhile.
I am thinking of all my colleagues in the newsroom, who taught me so much over the years. They are assembled on my shoulders as I write, joking and arguing over points of grammar, word choices and what I should be writing. I miss you all.
A bit about me:
I have eight brothers and sisters. Mom read to us. How she found the time amid the chaos of that house is beyond me. I kept my sanity some days by finding places devoid of people so I could read.
I went to Catholic schools in Green Bay and two of the UW System’s universities. I gave four years to the U.S. Air Force.
I spent two years in Israel, where I picked fruit and milked cows with a bunch of kindly socialists.
Israel is where I met my wife. We raised two children, graduates of Parker High School who continue to amaze me (Knock on wood and spit three times to ward off the Evil Eye).
I will offer opinions in my columns. Today, I’ll mention what I read in the paper Tuesday about the Janesville City Council. Yes, the names of finalists for city manager must be released. It’s the law.
Applicants for city manager must understand this. If they can’t stand the heat, they won’t do well here. The Gazette has every right and obligation to let the public know who they are, so public vetting can begin. What a great law!
I expect some of you will disagree with me in the months ahead. That’s how it should be. I ask that if you write to me if you want to tell me what you think, and do it respectfully. I will try to respond in kind.