As usual, it seems like whenever 19 kids get shot dead at a school, almost everyone we know (including ourselves) become a paragon of ineffectual political platitudes and “Thoughtz n’ Prayerz.”
Like a knee jerk, the next time a person opens fire on a bunch of defenseless kids for no discernable reason, we’re sure to become instantly troubled. For about 20 minutes.
We shout on Facebook posts that “We need change!” and we whizz out gluts of “Thoughtz n’ Prayerz!” like vague mantras that somehow will steer future bullets away from our kids.
We simply check a few blandly acceptable humanitarian boxes, say a few mostly meaningless phrases, shake our heads in mild sadness, and go on.
We’d prefer not to dump in a whole lot of thought or effort, because it’s heartbreaking and painful to even picture a mass shooting at a school.
Instead, we take our fears, pain and confusion and show off how bad we feel with some Internet memes of kittens with scrunched-up faces. Or worse, today (or tomorrow, when maybe another mass shooting hits the fan), we’ll purposely skirt saying anything real or meaningful to anybody about this tragedy.
Here’s some reasons why:
Some of us simply love guns. Our own love for guns and our personal appreciation for our inalienable right to blow off our guns whenever we’d like is bigger and more relevant to us than the repeated mass murder of children.
Some of us are afraid to say too much because of the power of other people around us who love the whole, wide world of guns. Those gun people may find our statements distasteful, silly, or threatening. They may come after us publicly, with mean words!
Perhaps some of our favorite local, regional or national politicians love guns. We love those guys, and we know some of them are getting paid plenty of campaign money to love guns more, and more, and more.
In good conscience, how could we ever question problems that might revolve around guns, shooting and gun murders? We’d risk harming political futures “over a tragedy that few elected officials have the power to control.”
Some of us pretend mass shootings are mostly about mental health—but not at all about mechanical, metal instruments that have been refined to allow common, American consumers to rapidly fire lethal projectiles designed to destroy or kill things, including people.
Looking square in the mirror, I can tell you that I’m one of the guys who doesn’t say or do much useful when other people in this country are killed because of unexplainable gun violence.
In the aftermath of a Texas school shooting on Tuesday, I worked late and barely attended to the news in real time (but at least I read a Tweet from the Wall Street Journal about it).
Then, I went and grabbed a pizza from Kwik Trip on the way home. Then, I watched two straight hours of “Good Girls,” a crime drama show on streaming TV which mixes sexy dialogue and gun violence to scintillating effect.
I did pause that show twice to stop and check social media, mostly because I was curious how many people hit “like” on my “Thoughtz n’ Prayerz-y” posts about the mass shooting.
But I specifically made no mention to my 7-year-old sons of a mass shooting that killed a lot of young people in a school building. Because why bring up things around your kids that are scary and bad?
I went to bed predicting that the next morning, I’d wake up only marginally troubled over some distant, individual gun tragedy that had happened across the gulf of a 24-hour timespan that’s now passed.
Meanwhile, gas is still $4.15 a gallon, there’s war and deadly disease, and everybody we know has got to get up and go to work at an office or factory or out of their own living room at some job that’s probably understaffed with coworkers who are burned out and overworked (But probably, they’re no longer wearing face masks. Geez. Remember those?).
We’re a trouble-weary people. So many troubles coming at us. It’s like a nonstop machine gun of problems.
Now, this school shooting?
At least we all can be hopeful that the Ppresident will say something magical. Because that’s how we deal with most of these “We need change now!” situations.
We look for somebody bigger than us to say something magical that makes us feel more at ease as we return to mostly ignoring the world around us.
It’s easier than anybody actually doing anything.