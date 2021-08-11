By one count, more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of digitized information are generated on Earth every day. That’s more data than all the words spoken by all the humans who ever existed, using generous estimates for both. Texts, emails, pet videos, influencer TikToks, financial transactions and data about data itself all inundate the world in a seemingly never-ending flood.
As much as this glistening informational ocean supports and amplifies our abilities as a species, it also burdens us. The energy and resource demands of data storage and computation are enormous, and despite ever-improving efficiencies and innovations, the sheer growth of data seems to continually outpace us: The largest individual data centers in the world, tucked into the semi-arid landscape outside the city of Hohhot in Inner Mongolia, each now extend across hundreds of acres to keep up with demand. Yet their microprocessors and storage devices that are state-of-the-art today will be ready for imperfect recycling tomorrow.
Some projections suggest that within 20 years our global electronic data infrastructure may demand as much electrical power as the total amount we generate as a species today. We should venerate the engineers and coders who optimize and improve our data to save energy as much as we praise any green new deal.
Throughout human history, the “dataome” has taken all manner of resources and attention to build and sustain; from pigments on cave walls to clay in tablets, to the bricks and mortar of libraries and school rooms.
The information of the dataome is also constantly reinvented and rewritten into new physical forms, leaping from words to film and video, from archived documents to digital databases. Less than 100 years ago it jumped onto computer punch cards, whose peak use may have sucked up as much as 10% of the United States’ annual coal-burning energy budget.
Advantages come with mounting challenges, whether in energy and environmental change or in misleading, corrupted information and the sociopolitical instabilities it can cause.
The energy burden of the dataome and the impact on the planetary environment is an example. The dataome won’t stop growing, but that growth can negatively affect the ecosystems that humans rely on. At the same time, humans must have the dataome to function as a species. The outcome is rapid technological and behavioral evolution as we run faster and faster to try to stay stationary,
We humans need to let go of any sense of supremacy. Put simply, we have never been alone. We have always been bound together with our dataome, a symbiotic entity of biology, language and tools that burst onto the scene some 200,000 years ago, and that has been reshaping Earth ever since.