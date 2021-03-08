Around the world on March 8 every year, women and their allies gather in protest and solidarity for reproductive justice, equal pay, health care, safety against sexual and domestic violence, and many other issues that affect women everywhere. This year in Wisconsin, we’re unifying around Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal.
The governor’s budget is, in every sense, a moral document. Gender equity is not just one policy or one statement but rather an attention to the ways that inequity pervades so many issues, from environmental justice to economic freedom.
It means paying attention not just to disadvantages that women face but also the ways that women of color or LGBTQ women face inequitable treatment relative to white, straight, cisgender women.
Evers’ budget is a pro-woman budget. Here are a few of the ways that it will help Wisconsin women.
The governor’s plan provides support and recognition for caregivers, who are predominantly women, and disproportionately women of color.
Caring for children or the elderly is essential work, which we all can agree is valuable, but is rarely rewarded or compensated. Women often carry the lion’s share of the burden, and that is particularly true in this pandemic, during which nearly 3 million women have dropped out of the workforce because of pay inequity and caregiving obligations.
The Evers budget addresses this with an expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act, a tax credit for family caregivers and investments in care industries, such as child care and long-term eldercare.
Women face a dual challenge in caregiving— they make up the workforce of high-skilled, poorly paid labor and at the same time head families struggling to afford high quality day care or eldercare. Evers’ proposed investment in care industries will help both the women who work in those industries and the families that rely on them.
Evers also proposed a Healthy Women, Healthy Babies initiative, aimed at improving women’s health and birth outcomes.
Wisconsin’s infant mortality rate is worse than the United States as a whole, and that is particularly true for Black women. Wisconsin has the worst infant mortality rate for Black women and the biggest gap between Black and white women. Evers’ budget would start to address that inequity.
Ultimately, when women are better off, all of Wisconsin will be better off. Women, like all Wisconsinites, should be able to get a job with decent wages and health insurance to support a family if that’s the path they choose. Supporting women means supporting the economy, supporting families, supporting health care outcomes and investing in equitable solutions. For International Women’s Day, we’re supporting the Bounce Back Budget.