Thank you to my new colleagues here at The Gazette and to Janesville as a whole for the warm welcome you’ve offered since I became the newspaper’s managing editor in May.
I came in with a lot of goals for improving the newspaper, while high on my list has also been simply getting to know the community.
I’ve been on a mission to try out local restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries, one at a time.
I’ve also been on a mission to walk or drive through different city neighborhoods and I am slowly figuring out the network of bridges that span the river.
I appreciate that some constants remain from when I lived here decades ago, in some small shops and big box stores that I remember, that are still here. But I also appreciate the changes and the city’s evolution, especially all that has grown up on the northeast side.
I have come to love that The Gazette’s offices are in the historic downtown area, near the river and within easy earshot of trains that whistle and clatter past several times a day.
I am eager to get involved in community groups and have attended some of your gatherings and events. Thanks to those who have extended invitations, I am open to more.
I hope in the coming year to get to know more of you and to be a voice for positive change here in Janesville, both individually and in my capacity as editor of The Gazette.
One of the ways the newspaper can affect change is on its Opinion page. It has seen some new life this year through the reinstating of an editorial board and resumption of local editorials.
The editorial board includes 3 community members who rotate every 6 months. Early in 2023, we’ll be seeking some new community members. For more information on that volunteer role, email me at ksaemann@gazettextra.com.
Also in 2023, I’d like to see more community voices on The Gazette’s Opinion page, in the form of occasional submitted columns. Email me if column writing interests you.
Thank you again for a great first few months. We’ll be talking more in 2023.
If you have story ideas, thoughts on how to improve the newspaper, or simply want to let me know of a bakery I might have not yet visited, I can be reached at The Gazette offices downtown, 1 S. Parker Dr., by email at ksaemann@gazettextra.com and by phone at 608-755-8294.