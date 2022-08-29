Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, here is a different take on how to help Kyiv win the war.

On the military side, Ukraine’s brave fighters have pushed the aggressor into a stalemate. But Vladimir Putin remains determined to destroy the Ukrainian state while committing hideous war crimes. The war is likely to drag on indefinitely, because Ukrainians still don’t have the long-range weapons needed to win it but refuse to bow to Kremlin control.

Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial board member for the The Philadelphia Inquirer

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you