As a recent New York Times article illustrated, things aren’t easy for workers in the gig economy. Without access to basic employer benefits, independent workers like rideshare drivers are often left unsupported.

One rideshare driver put it best by saying, “This is not sustainable.” But that hasn’t deterred people from joining the independent job sector, and as a result, 10 percent of the U.S. workforce access basic benefits on their own — or they go without.

Caden Rosenbaum is the technology and innovation policy analyst at Libertas Institute in Lehi, Utah. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

