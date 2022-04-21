When there has been a big storm, it is often reported that it was partly due to global warming. Not everyone understands or believes it. I will explain the steps in the process, working from things we already know, so that everyone can be sure it is true.
Everyone can see that cloudy nights are seasonably warm and clear nights are colder. This is because heat, as infrared light, scatters off cloud droplets, and some of it goes back to Earth. Molecules of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases also send heat back, but in a different way. They absorb the infrared light and then radiate it back in random directions. Some goes back to warm the Earth and its lower atmosphere.
Because some of the heat is being sent back down, less goes to the upper atmosphere, so it becomes cooler. This twin effect of greenhouse gases—warming the lower atmosphere while cooling the upper atmosphere—is the key to understanding the effect of greenhouse gases on weather.
It takes the same amount of heat to evaporate water from the ocean as it would take to boil that much water on a stove. When that water vapor turns back to liquid as cloud droplets and rain, that heat energy is given off again. As warm, moist air rises into the cool upper atmosphere, more water condenses out, gives off more heat and keeps rising. This is the process that forms thunderheads.
Because warmer air can hold more water vapor and greenhouse gases make the naturally cold upper air even colder, this leads to more downpours and stronger updrafts. That is not all it takes to make a tornado, but it is a good start.
In the same way an entomologist knows a swarm of bees will go after a patch of flowers but can’t predict which flower a particular bee will land on, so it is for weather scientists. They can’t always link global warming to specific storms, but they can be absolutely certain it makes the average storm worse. It changes entire meteorological patterns, making clouds rain out before they should. That means wet parts of the world get more floods and dry parts get drought.
Now think about a sink full of water. As the water runs down the drain, at first there will be glugs and bubbles as the water falls in a disorganized fashion and the air tries to stagger out of its way. Soon, though, the air and water cooperate to form a vortex, or funnel shape, and they pass each other efficiently in what engineers call laminar flow. This is a universal fact of nature: Nature will tend to do things the way that requires the least energy, no matter what that looks like to us.
Now apply this at a larger scale: Subtropical oceans have a layer of warm, moist air above them that wants to rise, but it has the same problem with the cold air above it as the air and water in the sink did.
These particles solve the problem in the same way—by making an energy-efficient vortex—but on a geographic scale. The vortex picks up more warm, moist air as it drifts across the Atlantic toward Florida. You might have heard of the Coriolis effect. That determines the direction of a hurricane’s rotation. The warm, moist air and cooler air of the upper atmosphere determine the speed. The greater the temperature difference between the air masses, the stronger the storms tend to be.
Another important effect of global warming is the weakening of the polar vortex. The vortex is formed by warm air rising through cold air at the edges of the Arctic. It moves in the same efficient manner as a hurricane, but it circles the globe. The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet, so now we have warm air rising through Arctic air that is not quite as cold as it used to be, making the polar vortex weaker. The polar vortex serves as a barrier between Arctic and temperate air. The weakened vortex lets Arctic air into Wisconsin more often while also allowing warmer air into the northern latitudes.
I hope this thumbnail sketch helps everyone better understand the weather now—and the weather that is coming.