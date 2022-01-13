Parents have some reason to be suspicious of the teaching of critical race theory and not to trust school administrators to be honest about what is taught.
The hardcore Project 1619 some educators teach as CRT suggests slavery and racism were the most important forces to shape our country. There are reports of kids being taught to be ashamed of being white. This is not OK.
The history of being Black in this country should be taught truthfully, without whitewashing or demonizing. Taught fully, history shows that Black people are fully capable to do alright if not prevented from doing so.
After the Civil War, under the protection of the Union army, freed slaves who left with only the scars on their backs started doing for themselves what they had done before for others. They set up shops as blacksmiths, carpenters, dressmakers and started farming. They bought land and built homes. But in many cases, white mobs burned them down and murdered their owners, such as in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921.
We tend to think of these events as happening only in the Deep South, and only for a little while after the Civil War. That is incorrect. The methods of restriction varied with time and place, but they continued. Voting and housing were restricted by law and education restricted by neglect. When Black people were financially successful, mob violence—aided by police and condoned by courts—was a common response.
In more recent times, similar results are often achieved through zoning rules. A Black neighborhood, with its own businesses and jobs, is declared blighted. It is determined to be a good place for an oil refinery or a six-lane highway, with minimal restitution to the residents displaced.
Black people in the South did not get schools unless they built them using their own scarce resources. Sometimes classes in Black schools were twice as large as in white schools, and they had a third the funding per pupil.
Blacks going north found they were restricted, sometimes by violence, to certain neighborhoods. As the Black population grew, housing did not. Landlords, knowing they had a captive clientele, doubled rents. With crummy schools, menial or no work, and highly crowded living conditions, antisocial behavior grew and became associated with race.
During the Great Depression, people on farms and in cities all across America got federal aid to keep their homes—unless they were Black. Fifteen percent of farms were Black owned in 1920. By 1940 it was about 5%.
Voting was simply impossible for Black people in the South until the 1960s Civil Rights Act was coupled with actual enforcement. Now they can vote, but in the north and the South, voting lines in Black districts can be hours long for thousands of people. Early voting and mail-in voting eases this a lot.
This history is persuasive. When Black people have been allowed the same opportunities as white people, they have had similar accomplishments and success. While racism is clearly responsible for holding Blacks back, CRT postulates that racism is a deliberate, systematic and coordinated effort by all white people. This is another kind of racism.
So how should we respond to the teaching of race in our schools? The first step is to find out what is actually being taught. If it is the plain truth, then leave it alone. Be concerned about specific facts, not acronyms. If it is twisted opinions, get involved. Be civilized about it even if there are many trolls saying not to be.
One more thing must be understood. CRT is not part of the culture wars. The culture wars, beginning in the 1960s, have their roots in secular opposition to traditional Biblical values. But there is nothing Biblical about racism. Moral people ought not to conflate CRT with abortion or liberal teaching about sex. If Marx opposed racism, that isn’t a problem.
Making a hot-button controversy out of CRT is just one more way to get people to be fearful and angry rather than informed and thoughtful on their way to the voting booth. Please do not let it happen to you.