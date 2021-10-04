A recent column in The Gazette regarding COVID-19 said that ivermectin users should not have a seat at the table when solutions to the pandemic are being discussed. There is a problem with that. I don’t know how to fix it, but I recognize a problem. Ivermectin users are extreme, but people skeptical about COVID-19 number in the millions.
People do not like to be patted on the head and told “We know what’s best for you, so just shut up and do what you are told.” They become resentful of authority, suspicious and rebellious. A dictatorship works this way, staying in power by force whether they are right or not.
My memory goes back to the early 1960s. We were told then that all chemicals were safe, that the environment was not in danger, that marijuana makes your hair fall out, that Black people should sit in the back of the bus, and that the Vietnam War was necessary and patriotic.
Over the years, it has been conservatives who feel they are being patted on the head. They believe that academia and the press have become hostile. The flaws of American and Western culture are openly discussed, and alternatives (Communism, Islam, etc.) are presented without accompanying study of their own flaws. The role of Christianity in early America is belittled. The idea of sexual morality is mocked. Conservatives view the progression of the sexual revolution from the pill and promiscuity, abortion, gay marriage and gender dysphoria with stunned disbelief that anyone could believe something so far from historical norms.
To conservatives, it seems that the people who are establishing these new cultural norms have no common sense. That leads them to follow the pundits and politicians that tell them what they already agree with. This not only makes sense to them, but it is downright addicting. Hearing things you agree with releases endorphins in any listener, especially if it has an emotional delivery.
So when some new leader comes along and tells them that they are important, that their ideals are worth fighting for, and that he is listening to them, he gets a following, no matter his actual policies. People want to believe someone who tells them, “If you listen to me, you will be smarter than Dr. Fauci.” This is a variation on a technique which has worked since Eden, and will likely work until Judgement Day.
I have had vaccine questions of my own. I have a general understanding of how vaccines work, so I had no hesitation about my kids getting vaccinated as infants. But when I asked about the vaccines for infants being preserved with mercury, a proven cumulative neurotoxin, I was patted on the head and told not to worry. They said it was studied, and it was all fine. They also assured us the blood supply was safe. This was in 1983 in the San Francisco Bay Area where people were dying of AIDS and there was no blood test for it yet.
My point is that people are not automatically fools for not trusting “established facts.” The problem comes when they reject established sources of information and give unquestioning trust to untested and unconfirmed sources.
Anybody should know that the wildest stuff about vaccines—implanting chips or screwing up your RNA—is ridiculous. I ran a lab for 40 years and wore a mask or chemical cartridge respirator when necessary. It takes getting used to, but it is hardly dangerous. If masks cut your blood oxygen by 6% and hurt your brain, why do surgeons wear them?
For anyone who still hasn’t heard this, a person wears a mask in groups so that if the wearer comes down with COVID-19, he won’t spread it to other people before he even knows he has it. Everyone knows the effectiveness of a mask protecting the wearer is limited. But if I did not understand the science and had to guess which set of experts to believe, I would probably go with the ones that I agreed with on other issues.
Some people believe that it is time to rebel. They do not want to be like the sheep, dumbly following wherever the government leads. It is time to be wolves, to storm the capital, to refuse to wear masks, to take their kids out of school.
But they are still just following like sheep, only they are following the wrong shepherds. And the nation and the community that they love are being torn apart.