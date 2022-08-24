Rail keeps America’s economy moving, industry advocates say, and higher labor costs could make the moving more costly, adding to inflation. So perhaps it’s no surprise the Biden administration has intervened in a labor dispute in the rail industry.

The question now is, will it help keep inflation in check, or will it drive negotiations off the rails?

Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you