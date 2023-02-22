In the dictionary, the word “tenacious” ought to be followed by a photo of Chicagoan Bessie Coleman, the first African American woman to earn a pilot’s license.

Coleman, also of Native American descent, moved to Chicago in her early 20s hoping to find and follow her dreams, but she discovered that no pilot training schools would admit her. After hearing that pilot training was open to women in France, Coleman taught herself French and moved to Paris, where her hopes were dashed as the Paris schools were also closed to women.

Penny Pritzker is a former U.S. secretary of commerce and chair of the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum’s Advisory Council.

