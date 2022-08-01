Ramesh Ponnuru: There’s a new centrist political party. It’s going nowhere

The founders of a new political party, “Forward,” acknowledge that third parties usually fail. They say that previous third-party efforts flopped “either because they were ideologically too narrow or the population was uninterested.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you