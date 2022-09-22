One thing that unites us, across the political spectrum, is our capacity for self-deception. Whether we are on the left or the right, we can find information and analysis that tells us that our side is just and true and all our setbacks and disappointments are the result of foul play by the other side.

So it must have been comforting for progressives to read this headline recently in the New York Times: “Majority of Latino Voters Out of G.O.P.’s Reach, New Poll Shows.” Republican dreams of “a major realignment of Latino voters drawn to G.O.P. stances on crime and social issues,” the story explains, “have failed to materialize.”

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

