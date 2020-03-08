Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.