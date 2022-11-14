I have never seen America.

Yes, like Bruce Springsteen, I was born in the U.S.A. But, as I’ve argued before, America is less a place than a set of democratic ideals: equality, self-governance, the rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of protest, liberty and justice for all. America is a vision that Americans have struggled — and largely failed — to realize for 246 years.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you