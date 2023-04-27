When I transitioned from The Gazette’s Sunday editor to Opinion Page editor in 2003, I was nervous. After all, I had written few editorials in my career. I didn’t want to start this new role writing something readers would blast.
So I chose an innocuous topic, littering. Who could disagree with the fact our communities have too much litter?
As I crafted that editorial, I recalled a commercial I saw often as a child. In it, passing motorists pitch rubbish that lands at the feet of a Native American. A tear dribbles down his cheek. The implication: Why would anyone soil our sacred land?
Why, indeed?Through 13 years of opinion writing, I returned to that topic repeatedly.
Unfortunately, our littering problem has grown worse.
I walk my dog on Janesville’s east side, and it bewilders me how homeowners can roll trash bins to the street while ignoring the cans, bottles and other rubbish lining gutters and terraces and even their own yards. Few residents bother with the litter, so I often deposit it in bins as I walk.
I liken it to the policing theory that one broken window left unrepaired can lead to decay of the entire neighborhood. Likewise, ignoring litter only encourages more.
Besides, this stuff doesn’t magically disappear. Scientists say microplastics are prominent in our food chain. And in Janesville, much of our litter flows down storm sewers toward the Rock River.
I often photograph birds in Monterey Park west of the Jackson Street bridge. While marveling at the migrators, I am appalled at the litter. So last Saturday, I donned gloves and went to work.
Near the bridge, a large storm sewer empties just feet from the river. Bottles, cans, plastic bags and all sorts of trash was scattered near the mouth of that pipe. I dug out everything I could spot, filling one bag. I filled a second while walking the riverfront 200 yards west.
For one week, Downtown Janesville Inc. was encouraging plogging, a Swedish trend that combines picking up litter and jogging. I submitted photos and received a prize. Sadly, I didn’t win one because I was lucky but because few people entered.
We live in Wisconsin’s Park Place, where we can enjoy 64 parks big and small. We’re blessed with 31 miles of paved bike trails and a segment of Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail.
Yet as I walk or bicycle in parks and on trails or pedal in the countryside, I’m disgusted again and again by the trash I observe. So my efforts last Saturday weren’t intended to win a prize but rather to put my time and sweat where my mouth has been for years.
This Saturday, the Rock County Chapter Ice Age Trail Alliance is encouraging volunteers to meet at 9 a.m. near Palmer Park’s pool, where they’ll be assigned trail segments or parks to clean up. I hope to see you there. It’s time for less talk and more action.