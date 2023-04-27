PECK_GREG
Greg Peck 

When I transitioned from The Gazette’s Sunday editor to Opinion Page editor in 2003, I was nervous. After all, I had written few editorials in my career. I didn’t want to start this new role writing something readers would blast.

So I chose an innocuous topic, littering. Who could disagree with the fact our communities have too much litter?

