Raised voices, rude remarks and—in at least one case—an arrest at recent local government meetings have left myself and others in The Gazette newsroom wondering what’s going on. It feels like civility has not survived lockdown; that some of us have emerged from isolation, imposed by the pandemic, not remembering how to treat one another with basic respect and kindness.
However, my intention here is not ask “Why can’t we all just get along?” Janesville-area residents have always fiercely debated the most important issues of the day and lived to do so the next day. I’m not bemoaning disagreement in general. Debate is good, and the more of it the better.
What I’m trying to puzzle out is how we might air our grievances and differing points of view in a manner that is more informative, constructive and respectful.
From my vantage point, the best thing I can do is appeal to readers of The Gazette to lead the way. Here’s how.
Send us your letters, opinions
One of my top priorities at this newspaper is to publish more opinions from a greater number of area residents more frequently. My specific goal is to fill the opinion pages at least once a week entirely with letters to the editor, editorials and columns written by people in this community. The Weekend Gazette—the edition you’ve opened up today—garners the largest readership and therefore ought to be a showcase for the varied and voluminous voices of Janesville.
If you wish to share your views in the form of a letter to the editor, please do. Letters dealing with local issues are preferable, but the short letter format allows anyone to share a thought on most any topic. We will keep in place the 250-word cap and limit individual writers to one letter per month.
We will also continue to insist that letter writers sign their real names to their submissions and provide contact information. By insisting that writers identify themselves, we hold them accountable. Hopefully this requirement gives people pause before unloading vile remarks, which in turn lowers the heat of the discourse.
If you wish to write something longer than a letter, like a 600-to 800-word column or op-ed, you’re encouraged to do that, too. If you think you could write a compelling and thoughtful column once a month, I would like to add you to a stable of writers who can meet a periodic deadline. This avenue might appeal to folks who harbor a desire to get their neighbors thinking about things they think about. It can require thick skin, but it’s worth getting a little flak to know you are starting conversations.
Send us your good news
Another initiative of ours is to publish more heartwarming and inspiring community news. So starting Thursday, Sept. 9, we will devote a page to “good news” under the banner “Good Day Janesville.” This will be a place to highlight anything happening locally that makes you happy; sharing it with the community would make you happier still. So send us info about good deeds done, however small, as well as grand gestures aimed at making Janesville and Rock County a better place to live. Photos, too.
On one hand, the “Good Day Janesville” page is meant to offset the darker and more dire news that often carries the day. On the other hand, I don’t want anyone to think that “good” news will from next week forward only be relegated to this new inside page. Lovely feature stories and compelling profiles of people will still vie for placement on 1A, believe me. (And in my estimation, news that you need to know is always good, and those stories will be found on every page, every day.) The “Good Day” page, however, will serve as a place for short and sweet pieces that make readers smile.
I can’t know for sure whether soliciting more of your opinions and good tidings will help restore even a modicum of civility in this community. But it can’t hurt to know that we have a lot to talk about, whether we’ll ever agree with one another on any of it.
Please send your thoughts, opinions and ideas to me at jpatenaude@gazette xtra.com.