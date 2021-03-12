It might not be the third rail of politics, but transportation has emerged as an issue almost as pressing as Social Security and Medicare.
In other words, elected officials at all levels of government know there’s a funding crisis for current and future transportation needs, but nobody wants to touch it with a 10-foot pole.
At the local level, the city of Janesville wants to create a transportation utility fee to pay for street repairs and reconstruction. The fee would be applied to property owners, and commercial property owners would pay the highest rates. The business community strongly opposes the idea, and the city has hit the pause button on future consideration.
All agree we need safe streets, but who wants to pay for them?
At the federal level, the transportation appropriations bill is historically one of the most contentious faced by Congress.
The federal gas tax is now 18.4 cents per gallon and has not been increased since October 1997.
It is argued that a gas tax is the best way to pay for highways because it is a true user fee. The more you drive on highways the more gas you use and the more you pay.
In recent times, two problems with the gas tax have come up. First, vehicles have become more fuel efficient and use less gas to travel the same distances. Second, instead of being viewed as a user fee, the gas tax is looked at as another type of tax, and very view public officials want to vote to increase a tax.
Once again, at the federal level there is agreement that more funding is needed but few takers on touching the third rail.
The state of Wisconsin is not immune from the transportation dilemma of trying to balance needs with adequate revenue, especially highway and road funding.
Wisconsin has a gas tax amounting to 30.9 cents per gallon, one of the highest gas taxes in the nation.
While the gas tax is essentially a user fee, Wisconsin legislators face the same issue as members of Congress in terms of approving a tax increase—again, very few takers.
The Wisconsin gas tax was indexed to the rate of inflation in 1985, but that was halted in 2005 when legislators successfully argued that a tax was being increased without the approval of the Legislature.
Mark Gottlieb, who served as transportation secretary under Gov. Scott Walker, was asked to come up with a plan that would fund highway and road construction on a sustainable basis. Gottlieb’s comprehensive plan called for a gas tax increase, but it went far beyond that.
Gottlieb proposed an increase in registration fees and some borrowing. He also looked ahead at the emergence of hybrid and electric vehicles. He proposed an add-on tax with the purchase of hybrid and electric vehicles to offset the lower usage of traditional fuels. Gottlieb also proposed an in-depth study on creating an open road tolling system for the state’s Interstate highways.
Gottlieb’s plan was ignored by Walker, who continued to borrow for transportation needs.
The current crop of Wisconsin legislators is set to consider an alternate way of funding transportation needs. A bill is circulating that would divert sales tax revenue from the sale of vehicles and related items from the general fund to the transportation fund.
Advocates of the plan say the funding relates directly to transportation costs. Opponents say the sales tax revenue would shortchange areas such as education and health care where the money now goes.
Only one thing seems certain. Most elected officials at all levels of government will not consider raising the gas tax and will consider just about anything to avoid touching that third rail.