Dear Future Historians,
It is December 2021 and they still fly Trump 2020 flags on the back of pickup trucks in Maricopa County, Arizona. Three months after results from the fourth audit/recount showed locals—yet again—that the election wasn’t stolen, it is still not unusual to see those large, billowy flags flapping in the Whole Foods parking lot near where I live. I don’t know if they’re there to “own the libs” or to grab some kale.
Who knows … maybe both. What I do know is when you begin to analyze what happened to democracy in America, you should not forget about Arizona.
The attack at the U.S. Capitol was shocking. But as Harvard political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt pointed out in their 2018 book “How Democracies Die,” nowadays it is rare for a singular event or military coup to destroy a nation’s democracy. Nowadays democracies die from things like normalizing authoritarianism and conspiracy theories or failing to hold accountable those who instigated events like the Jan. 6 terrorist attack.
Democracies die when Fox News anchors can be caught behaving more like lap dogs than watchdogs while viewed by millions. Democracy dies the moment people start acting as if it can’t.
But it can. And it is.
The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, a group supporting democratic institutions around the world, has labeled the U.S. a “backsliding democracy.” It points out that the threat to America is internal, not from a foreign power imposing its will.
We are slowly imploding, and instead of rallying together to defend democracy, we have become accomplices in weakening this foundation. A recent poll found 40% of Republicans “completely agree” that the election was stolen, despite a lack of evidence. That same poll found 30% of Republicans believe “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”
This, future historians, is at the heart of our pending undoing. It won’t be from an attack by Russia. It will be from us becoming like Russia, where the violent deaths of President Vladimir Putin’s critics have become normalized.
And before you dismiss this as hyperbole, think about how children being shot and killed in our schools has become normalized. Think about the fact the FBI is still looking for the suspect that placed pipe bombs near the national headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties the night before the terrorist attack at the Capitol.
Think about how many members of Congress voted not to investigate the attack, even though police officers were injured and some later died, colleagues were running for their lives and the peaceful transfer of power—the hallmark of our democracy—was violently interrupted by insurrectionists.
“It’s amazing people want to kill me over paving roads and clean water,” said Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican who voted for the infrastructure bill.
That’s because it’s not about paving roads or clean water. It’s about winning. Even if we lose democracy in the process.
LZ Granderson is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times.