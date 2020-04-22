State Rep. Deb Kolste played the blame game, falsely accusing the GOP of risking lives in a bid to win an election in her April 10 column. It is a shame to see her exude liberal dogma in these uncertain times of a pandemic. As one who has worked in the medical field most of her life, she should know better. But she let partisan politics blind her judgment.
Kolste says voters were forced to the polls, knowing it wasn’t true, but it sure sells to the liberal base and the uninformed.
No one was forced to go to the polls. Every legal voter had several options. Absentee voting was possible for those unable to get to the polls. This is nothing new. Early voting was an option, which many people chose with more than 1 million votes cast in this manner. People were not forced to go to the polls. Milwaukee and Madison voting started in early March and were open on Sundays. These people were not forced to go to the polls. This, in fact, was the opposite of voter suppression.
Largely democratic areas are the benefactors of early voting, while low density areas are suppressed. But there were no complaints from Kolste about rural areas being disenfranchised. Could it be because these areas are more likely to vote Republican?
Many people voted on Election Day and did so on their own accord. No one held a gun to their head; no one forced them to the polls. They did so because of civic responsibility. Many did not trust mail-in ballots, and we can see why with all of the problems that came to light with these ballots.
Now I will grant you there was a risk in our largest cities that chose to close most of their polling places. Their refusal and unwillingness to use the National Guard as volunteers put their own citizens at risk. The blame falls on their failed leadership. Some politicians will always find an excuse and then blame others for their lack of leadership.
Kolste blaming Republicans is right out of the Rahm Emanuel playbook.
Politics played center stage in this election, and what did the governor do? He had an opportunity last month to work with Republican leaders to change the election date, but he refused. Evers told us the election must go on, that we can’t have vacancies in local elected positions. He also said Wisconsin would not be like Ohio and postpone the election at the last minute. Evers also claimed he had no authority to change the date, while the Wisconsin Supreme Court rebuked his April 6 executive order.
Evers’ waffling on the issue was an abject failure of leadership.
It is disgraceful that in times of a pandemic politicians go back to the liberal playbook to and use fearmongering and the blame game. Kolste knows better.
Kolste is right. It is time she leaves the Legislature.