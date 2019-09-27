The narrative says that conservatives don’t care about the environment and that young people don’t care about what goes on in our nation’s capital, but that narrative has been struck down. This summer, I joined a group of more than 50 students in Washington, D.C., to meet with members of Congress and Trump administration officials to discuss ways to combat climate change, lead the world in reducing carbon emissions and create jobs in the process. We flew to D.C. as part of the American Conservation Coalition Campus (ACCC), a student-focused, free market environmental organization.

We believe in an “all-of-the-above” energy approach, meaning the United States should use a wide variety of energy sources to meet our energy consumption, production and sustainability needs. It means that all sources of energy, both traditional and clean, are allowed to compete on a level economic playing field so the government can’t choose winners and losers by providing subsidies or loans to particular companies.

This market-based approach ensures that people in each state can choose what energy sources work best for them. I’m from Wisconsin, and our energy needs are different from the needs in other states such as Florida or Nevada. Our ecosystems are completely different and require alternative approaches to combating what could seem like similar issues. We came to Washington to showcase why this kind of diverse approach is needed to account for our nation’s diverse energy needs.

It was not that long ago when conservative Republicans led initiatives to conserve our planet. Republican presidents have a long history of prioritizing environmental issues. Teddy Roosevelt’s love for the national parks gave him the name “the conservation president.” Richard Nixon even created the Environmental Protection Agency. Conservation, protecting the environment and fighting climate change aren’t blue or red issues; they’re American issues—global issues, really.

Meeting with conservatives in Congress that truly believe in science was refreshing. It gave me hope that we aren’t alone. Benji Backer, American Conservation Coalition president and founder, said it best when he told us that we, right here and right now, are the brave ones—pioneers. He mentioned how we were the ones leading the change we want to see in our party. I couldn’t agree more.

What I found when I arrived in D.C. was a group of young Americans ready to debunk the stereotypes and prove the skeptics wrong. What I found was a brave and pioneering group of young people ready to change the narrative.

Being from Wisconsin, the “great outdoors” is literally my backyard. We’ve been blessed with beautiful cities and countryside. From hiking in La Crosse’s Hixon Forest to swimming at Devil’s Lake in Baraboo to fishing on Lake Michigan, or even just taking a weekend “up north,” our state has so many things to offer.

It’s our job and responsibility to make sure we have a beautiful and sustainable Wisconsin for generations to come and leave a better world for those who come after us.

Participating in this fly-in with ACCC has shown me that I’m not alone. To me, it was a call to action for conservatives to speak up and speak often about our environment and what we’re facing as a nation—as a planet. America is our home, and we want to make sure that we have one for generations to come. We’re leading the charge, we’re stepping up to the plate, and we’re changing the narrative. Join us.