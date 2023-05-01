Bipartisanship is dead, and we have killed it. At least, that’s the conclusion one reaches when listening to pundits, grandstanding politicians and popular opinion.

But is this really the case? With some major issues before Congress — immigration, climate change, inflation, economic turbulence — lawmakers should not let partisan interest sideline opportunities to get comprehensive policymaking done this year.

Liam deClive-Lowe is a co-founder and co-president of American Policy Ventures. Paolo Mastrangelo is a co-founder and co-president of American Policy Ventures. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

