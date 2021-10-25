Forward Janesville strongly supports the proposed indoor athletic and conference center project. We strongly urge the Janesville City Council to move the project into the design phase.
Simply put, opportunities for a transformational project do not come along often. Now is the time to seize this opportunity. Youth sports tournaments generate millions of dollars in their host communities, and dozens of Janesville families spend many weekends in other communities for youth sporting events. The IACC will keep Janesville and Rock County athletic teams in Janesville for practices and tournaments, and will help local athletic programs grow and flourish, adding to our amenities that drive quality of life.
By year five, the facility will host 200 events with a total attendance of 200,000 and create an annual economic impact of $10 million. Drawing more people to Janesville is an opportunity for immediate economic impact and to showcase our community to potential families and companies.
The IACC’s flex space will be larger than any other current convention space in Janesville and will attract new meetings and conferences. This will lead to consistent, reliable and increased business for businesses in multiple economic sectors, including hospitality and retail.
The Milton Avenue corridor is Janesville’s most important gateway, and this project is an opportunity to revitalize this vital corridor. Development of this project will be a catalyst for future growth and development on Milton Avenue and throughout the city.
Private-sector partners are willing to invest significant sums in this project, including early major sponsors —$3.9 million currently—and Rockstep Capital’s land and building donation of approximately $3.8 million, which follows the lead of the public-private success we saw in downtown Janesville. This private investment will allow the city to leverage assets for greater results.
The opportunity cost to do nothing yields a very unattractive return. The Janesville Ice Arena is nearing the end of its useful life, which could cost $10 million to $12 million to replace. Losing this amenity without replacement signals a city undergoing intentional decline.
In other words, by investing $5 million more, the city and all its residents will see an annual economic impact of $10 million. This is an investment that will pay dividends for decades to come.
This groundbreaking project has been thoughtfully developed utilizing three national experts to help guide the plan. The city should seize the opportunity to construct a facility that will bolster our economy and boost commerce throughout the city, allow our youth sports programs to reach the next level, and serve our citizens for generations. Janesville must invest to be a community of choice for the future.
We heard overwhelmingly from our members that they support this project with one voice against. With this feedback, the potential economic gain to our area and the thoroughness of the study process, Forward Janesville's government relations council and board of directors voted unanimously to endorse moving the project forward. We urge the city council to support this vital project.