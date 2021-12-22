A federal appeals court overseeing the consolidation of dozens of legal challenges to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine mandates for businesses ruled on Friday evening that the White House’s effort can move forward.
Demonstrating that common sense and a healthy regard for public safety are still alive and well in some corners of the country, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, based in Ohio, ruled that the mandates represent “an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our healthcare system to its knees, forced businesses to shut down for months on end, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been wrenching, in other words, and why move backward by blocking practical tools that can stem its proliferation? “The costs of delaying implementation” of mandates “are comparatively high” the court added. “The harm to the Government and the public interest outweighs any irreparable injury to the individual Petitioners who may be subject to a vaccination policy.”
Hear, hear.
Businesses and individuals opposed to federal mandates have framed their stance as a principled, don’t-tread-on-me battle for personal freedom against a heavy-handed government. They have also argued that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration overstepped its regulatory authority by issuing an emergency order requiring companies with 100 or more employees to enforce the federal mandates. Nonsense, the Sixth Circuit said. The common good transcends the need for any person or company to fly solo during a national emergency.
This won’t end the disagreement, of course. Opponents appealed the Sixth Circuit’s ruling, and the dispute will now find its way to the Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court has thus far ruled in favor of state and local mandates, but it’s uncertain how a conservative court predisposed to decentralizing public power will view federal mandates. It would also be useful if the court clarified what constitutes a national emergency because disputes about whether COVID-19 is a true crisis has provided ballast to some of the loonier legal challenges to mandates.
Meanwhile, people continue to get sick, overwhelm hospitals and sometimes die. The omicron variant has started to rip through offices and homes, reminding anti-vaxxers and libertarians that Mother Nature will have her way whether they like it or not.
And as the U.S. takes its time getting comfortable with mandates, some practicalities are falling by the wayside. The Labor Department, which oversees OSHA, has extended its deadline for imposing the federal mandates to Feb. 9 from Jan. 4; legal fisticuffs around the mandates had caused confusion in workplaces, prompting the delay.
More troubling, as a recent New York Times analysis shows, government vaccine mandates have been expanding nationally but are not producing a significant boost in state and local vaccination rates. Perhaps that’s because penalties aren’t being enforced where mandates exist.
Omicron has landed, and the clock is ticking. Undermining mandates won’t do anyone any good.