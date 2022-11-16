Coming to America as an immigrant can be difficult — a new country, a new culture and often even a new language. Unfortunately, unnecessary occupational licensing restrictions create barriers for immigrants, making it much more challenging to start lives in America.

Barbering is a common profession for immigrants. Take Amar, a Syrian refugee who has cut hair for about 20 years. When he first arrived in the United States, he knew he wanted to start work as a barber.

Conor Norris is assistant director and Edward Timmons is director of the Knee Center for the Study of Occupational Regulation at West Virginia University. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

