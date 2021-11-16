Last week, a friend texted me this prediction about the outcome of Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial: “Kyle Rittenhouse walks or only (gets convicted) of minor charges and gets probation.”
Though my response was glib, I thought it was realistic at the time: “He’ll be convicted. He won’t walk. He may not get as much time as he deserves, but he’s going to jail.”
My logic was based on the fact that all of Rittenhouse’s victims were white and that you can’t kill white men in America, even if you’re white yourself, and not face severe consequences.
That was before Wednesday, when Kyle Rittenhouse put on a masterclass of performative white innocence. The show featured tears, soulful hyperventilating and strategic scrunchy faces to endear himself to a judge and jury desperate to pinch his cheeks and reassure him that everything will be all right.
This left me no choice but to amend my original answer to my friend: “Yesterday’s courtroom shenanigans dashed any hope of a conviction. When the judge screams at the prosecutor twice and his ringtone playing (Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA”) goes off when the defense is asking for a mistrial, the fix is in! Rittenhouse is going to walk.”
Kyle Rittenhouse will not only be declared innocent, but he will then be carried out of that courtroom on the shoulders of the judge, the jury and his very relieved but exceptionally cynical lawyers.
In post-trial interviews, members of the jury will admit that they were offended by the prosecution’s attempts to portray a poor, screwed-up kid as some kind of killer. Sure, he shot two people to death and gravely wounded a third with an AR-15 he wasn’t old enough to legally own or wield—but standing one’s ground and shooting your way out of a jam is as American as apple pie.
That makes him a patriot—not a killer, right?
There’s no reason for a jury to think there’s anything strange about a 17-year-old arranging the straw purchase of an AR-15 through a friend “because it looks cool” and taking it across state lines to heated protests in Kenosha.
What’s so odd about claiming to be an emergency medical technician when the extent of your EMT training begins and ends at handing out bottled water?
Who hasn’t defied curfew laws in another state while brandishing guns you’re not old enough to own?
Who says you can’t shoot three excessively woke white men whom even the judge refuses to allow to be called “victims” in his courtroom?
If you’re Kyle Rittenhouse and you’re feeling threatened carrying a weapon you shouldn’t have been carrying in the first place and you happen to kill a suspected antifa or Black Lives Matter knucklehead or two, well, that’s how frontier justice has always been done in America.
Don’t call Rittenhouse a vigilante just because he values his Second Amendment rights as a minor more than the right of other people to live if they scare him.
One very obvious benefit of being befriended by and having his bail paid by conservative actor Ricky Schroder is that Rittenhouse has turned into a pretty convincing actor in his own right. He’s picked up Schroeder’s tendency to look perpetually sad while emoting white tears.
It was a stroke of genius for his lawyers to put him on the stand, even at the risk of harsh cross-examination by the prosecution. The defense team correctly anticipated the fact that Judge Bruce Schroeder would be as determined as they were to wall their client off from the world of cause-and-effect. Neither the defense nor Judge Schroeder want the logic of real life to contaminate the jury’s deliberations.
Honestly, there’s no point in being angry about this. The American criminal justice system was designed to operate like a room full of clowns juggling plates and bowling pins with the lights dimmed half the time.
There’s no consistent standard for justice. If Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager that Twitter has taken to branding “Baby Kavanaugh,” wasn’t a good actor, his exoneration wouldn’t feel like such a foregone conclusion. This kid is walking, and there’s no point in pretending otherwise. If I’m wrong, I’ll be pleasantly surprised.