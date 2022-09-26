White County, in the north Georgia mountains, is one of the reddest counties in the state.

Donald Trump won there with 83% of the vote in 2020, so it’s just about the last place you’d expect to see a Democratic meeting draw a room full of potential voters at noon on a Tuesday. But that’s what happened last week when I went to Cleveland, Georgia, to meet June Krise, a semi-retired nurse and longtime Democrat who is running for the state House seat there.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you