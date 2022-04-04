The sports world awaits the culmination of March Madness (even though it’s April), and Lent is winding down in the church world. They are two priorities that point out a similar reality. Lent is the time that begins with Ash Wednesday and leads up to the great vigil of Easter which lands on April 17 this year. Lent is an important time in our lives, even for those who are not people of faith.
The season of Lent is a time that helps us understand the importance of falling down and rising up, not unlike a lesson fans and teams learn during March Madness. Whether our activity of choice is basketball or football or swimming or walking or yoga or anything else, when we get knocked down, we get back up, we practice or we rehearse more, and we rise to the challenge.
Lent teaches us that we will fall down. We will get hurt. We will be in pain. We will suffer. When those things happen, it gives us an opportunity to decide who we will be, what we will believe and how we will respond. As people of faith, we get up when we fall because we are people of hope. We accept the descent as the invitation to rise again.
You see, there is no assurance that a life of faith is without difficulties. What is promised is that we can rise up, that we will rise up.
God is not an impersonal executive giving orders from on high; God is a present help every step of the way we travel. Lent is a journey that shows us that life is not a level path or an easy route where growth is predictable and progress is comfortable. It is messy, meandering, awkward, with stops and starts. We all know well that life is fragile. When we fall down, we rise up. When we fall onto our knees in desperate prayer, we rise up in thanksgiving that we can. None of the things that happen to us, none of the troubles we encounter have any power to get between us and God. God is relentless in God’s pursuit of us, God’s beloveds.
The season of Lent calls us to a time of discernment, a time to transform our perspective and embrace God’s perspective. Embracing God’s perspective changes how we live in the world. That change is characterized by love, mercy, justice and hope. Our time on Earth is short, and we have this chance to put things right. We have this chance to love and to forgive. We have this chance to rise up.
Life is short and we have too little time to gladden the hearts of those who travel the way with us. So be swift to love and make haste to be kind, and may the blessing of God be with you now and always.
The Rev. Dr. Kathy Monson Lutes is the rector at Trinity Episcopal Church in Janesville. “Soul Food” is a column written by local ministers for The Gazette. It offers commentary on community issues or concerns.